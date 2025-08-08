A 61-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he raped and murdered his ex-fiancée at a luxury hotel in Surrey last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Cartwright, 61, has been jailed at Guildford Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 28 years after being found guilty of murdering Samantha Mickleburgh, 54, whose body was found at the five-star Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot on April 14.

The mother-of-two, from Axminster in Devon, had agreed to stay in a twin room with Cartwright because she “didn’t want him to feel lonely” on his birthday, the jury was told. He phoned 999 at about 8.30am the next morning claiming he had discovered her dead beside him in bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartwright was unanimously convicted last month, after one afternoon of jury deliberation, of raping and murdering the mother-of-two during their stay at the hotel.

He was acquitted of a further charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, but prosecutor Louise Oakley argued that during his and Ms Mickleburgh’s relationship, Cartwright’s conduct was “cruel, repressive and overbearing”.

Samantha Mickleburgh. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Sentencing the defendant at Guildford Crown Court on Friday (August 8), Mr Justice Murray told him: “Collectively (Ms Mickleburgh’s family) described Samantha’s wonderful qualities as a daughter, as a mother and as a sister – caring, thoughtful, fun, well-organised, generous to a fault and devoted to her family.

“Samantha’s family suffer a grief that those who have not experienced it cannot imagine. It lies beyond words to fully describe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Cartwright

Following his conviction, Ms Mickleburgh’s family said: “We as a family, are relieved that this has finally come to an end. That the defendant has been seen for who he truly is, a rapist and a murderer. No longer free to harm or control any more women.

“Unfortunately it was too late for our beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend. She truly was the best of us, the kindest light in all our lives and the hole left behind is one of such severe magnitude we will likely never escape it.

“Justice will not bring her back, but it has provided a form of closure on this dark chapter and security in the knowledge that James Cartwright will remain in the safest place for everyone.

“Samantha wouldn’t want to be known as a victim. She would want to be known for her passion for life, her class and beautiful style, her honesty, integrity, strength and dedication to all who knew her. We continue to ask for privacy as we navigate what it means to live in a world without Samantha and her incredible personality and love.”