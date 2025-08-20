An advert for a shower gel brand has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after it said it reinforced the racial stereotype that black skin was “problematic”.

The ASA ruled that skincare company Sanex must not let its advert appear again after it publishing its rulings from a investigation it launched into the advert. It came after the advertising watchdog received two complaints that it reinforced negative stereotypes around darker skin tones.

The advert in question, which was seen in screen in June, featured two black models and a voiceover that said: “To those who might scratch day and night. To those whose skin will feel dried out even by water.” One of the models was seen with huge red scratch marks on their body, while the second model had cracked, clay-like material over their body.

In the next scene, a white woman could be seen showering with the product in questions, while the voiceover added: “Try to take a shower with the new Sanex skin therapy and its patented amino acid complex. For 24 hour hydration feel.” The advert ended with the slogan shown on screen and a voiceover saying: “Relief could be as simple as a shower.”

Colgate-Palmolive, which owns the Sanex brand, said that its advert used diverse models to show the “before and after” scenario of using its product, rather than a comparison between races, ethnicity, or skin tones. The company argued that due to this intent, the advert did not perpetuate negative racial stereotypes and was not likely to cause serious or widespread offence.

The advert was also cleared by Clearcast, which approves or rejects adverts for television broadcast. Clearcast said that it did not perpetuate these stereotypes and instead demonstrated the brand’s inclusivity.

The agency added that the dry and itchy skin on the black models was depicted in a “stylised and unrealistic way”, with this the focal point rather than the skin tone of the models. It added that the model who was portrayed to be scratching their skin did so on otherwise healthy-looking skin, with the resulting marks portraying the sensation rather than any visible skin condition.

However, the ASA ruled that the different use of skin colours created a juxtaposition of black skin being itchy, dry and cracked, while smoother white skin was seen in the “after” shots. The watchdog said: “The ad was therefore structured in such a way that it was the black skin, depicted in association with itchy and dry skin, which was shown to be problematic and uncomfortable, whereas the white skin, depicted as smoother and clean after using the product, was shown successfully changed and resolved.

“We considered that could be interpreted as suggesting that white skin was superior to black skin.”

The ASA added: “Although we understood that this message was not the one intended and might appear coincidental or pass unnoticed by some viewers, we considered that the ad was likely to reinforce the negative and offensive racial stereotype that black skin was problematic and that white skin was superior. We concluded that the ad included a racial stereotype and was therefore likely to cause serious offence.”

The watchdog has urged Colgate-Palmolive to “to ensure they avoided causing serious offence on the grounds of race” in future advertisements.