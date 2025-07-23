As M&S has an advert banned after a camera angle made the model ‘appear’ too thin - it’s the Advertising Standards Authority, not the advert, that’s made me feel uncomfortable.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In my teens and twenties I was the unlucky recipient of frequent remarks about my weight. It surprised me how many people thought they had the right to tell me how unhealthy I looked, frequently offering me unsolicited advice on my diet.

I wasn’t overweight, I was naturally very slim. Those who knew me were staggered by the amount of food I could eat without piling on the pounds. I never, ever dieted and never went to the gym, it’s just how I was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m just shy of 5ft 10in and at the time was a size 8/10 and was often insulted for the way I looked - my size apparently offended people and they were happy to share that with me. I was told I wasn’t ‘womanly’ and I looked ‘annorexic’ by both work colleagues and complete strangers. As a young woman, these comments hurt and I hated my body.

Which is why the comments made by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) regarding a Marks and Spencer advert that has today been banned really jar with me. The UK advertising watchdog concluded that it was “irresponsible” for the retailer to use the image to advertise clothes on its mobile app.

The ASA said the model, who was wearing slim-fit trousers and a white top, “appeared thin and she wore large pointed shoes which emphasised the slenderness of her legs”.

Marks and Spencer ad banned as shoes and camera angle made model 'appear' too thin | M&S

According to them, the camera angles used also made the model’s head appear out of proportion and “highlighted her small frame”, the ruling added. “Therefore, we considered that the pose of the model and the choice of clothing meant the ad gave the impression that the model was unhealthily thin,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response an M&S spokesperson said their “inclusive women’s wear clothing represented a full spectrum of sizes”, ranging from 8 to 24 so they could “appeal to all customers and ensure inclusivity”, as well as “responsibly promoting aspirational fashion”, adding that the woman in the now banned ad is a size 8.

They said that they took concerns about the depiction of body image in their adverts “very seriously” and explained that all models featured in their advertising were selected not only for their professional suitability but also for their health and wellbeing. They said “as standard practice, they ensured that all models were in good health, and that they complied with industry standards and best practices to avoid promoting unhealthy body images”.

So the issue here is not that the model actually was unhealthy but the camera angle and the clothes she wore made her appear so. And this is where I have a problem. Should thin women really be vetted on what they are allowed to wear and what angle they should be photographed from? Is this woman’s body unacceptable because it represents people on the lower end of the BMI scale?

I agree we should not just have smaller size models - we should see clothes worn by women of all shapes and sizes so as not to demonise any one body type. Since I hit my thirties and had two children I piled on the pounds and was considered overweight. Now in my forties, I have dropped a couple of stone bringing me back into the ‘healthy weight’ zone - so I have been a whole range of sizes - from 8 to 18 - and appreciate being able to see clothes on models similar to my particular shape at any given time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as I wouldn’t want to see an advert featuring a plus size model banned for ‘appearing’ to promote ‘unhealthy’ body types, I equally don’t want to see an image of a smaller size model banned because she ‘appears’ an unhealthy size either. If the model has been vetted and is considered to be healthy then she should be permitted to advertise any clothes the retailer chooses.

Oh, and if you have slim legs and want to wear pointy shoes, go ahead and wear the pointy shoes, even if the ASA thinks it makes you look unacceptable in their eyes.