Police have found a body in search for missing artist Sarah Cunningham, who was last seen leaving a block of flats early Saturday morning.

Cunningham, 31, was discovered at Chalk Farm Underground Station near Camden Town, London, at 12.11 am on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Police confirmed that while her death is being treated as “unexpected,” it is “not thought to be suspicious.” A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police had appealed for sightings or information about Sarah Cunningham, 31, who was reported missing after she was last seen at around 3am on Saturday, 2 November in Jamestown Road, Camden. At around 1.11am on Monday, November 4, emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Chalk Farm Underground Station."

"While we await formal identification, Sarah’s family have been informed of this development,” the spokesperson added. “They have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time. Officers from the Met are working with colleagues in the British Transport Police to look into the circumstances. The death is being treated as unexpected but at this time it is not thought to be suspicious.”

Her family and friends had launched an urgent appeal for information over the weekend. Her brother, Anthony Cunningham, shared on social media: “My sister Sarah Cunningham has been missing since 2.30 am in Camden. Last seen leaving apartment building on Jamestown Road. She was wearing a black outfit. If you have any information please let me or the police know. She has been officially reported as missing.”

Cunningham’s boyfriend, Jack Brown, also appealed on Facebook, describing her as his “girlfriend” and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Sarah Cunningham was an established artist whose work has been featured in exhibitions across Germany, Canada, and the US, and she recently had a show at the Lisson Gallery in London.

As news of her passing spread, tributes flooded social media. Friend Kimberley-Rose Abbott wrote: “My heart Sarah Cunningham You're an incredible artist, such a loving person, a beautiful soul.You will always be loved by so many that you touched through your creativity and kindness. I'll always cherish our time in the studios and working with one another.My condolences to all family and friends of Sarah.”

Police continue to request that anyone with additional information contact them on 101, quoting CAD 2349/02Nov.