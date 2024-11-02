A man was reported missing after failing to return home from a solo boat trip in Wales.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Ellery was reported missing by his family after he was last seen on Wednesday (30 October) at 2pm, where CCTV captured him leaving Fishguard harbour. The 54-year-old dad was on an inflatable boat, visiting Fishguard from his home in Bristol.

His family raised the alarm on Friday (1 November) after he failed to return home as planned on Thursday afternoon, sparking appeals from Dyfed-Powys Police. His daughter Kenzie Ellery made a desperate appeal for information regarding her dad's whereabouts and assistance with the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was reported missing after failing to return home from a solo boat trip in Wales. (Photo: Vicky Moody/Facebook) | Vicky Moody/Facebook

She explained that her dad was an experienced boat user who is "always very prepared for when situations go wrong" and that it is out of character for him to not be in touch. She said that Chris' personal items were discovered on a cove only accessible by boat, however, both Chris and the boat remain unaccounted for. An AirTag used by Chris indicates that his last known location was at sea.

In a post shared on Facebook she said: "Me, my mum and family will be at Fishguard, where dad was last seen, today from about 11am if anyone is able to assist in the search in any way. We are limited with ways to find him due to him being at sea but hope we will find more answers somehow and be close to him. If anyone in the local area will be there today to help it’s all appreciated."

The force confirmed on Saturday (2 November) that Mr Ellery has now been found. They wrote: "Chris, reported missing in the Fishguard area, has been found safe and well. Thank you to all who shared the appeal."