The bodies of Sarah Packwood and Brett Clibbery have been found washed up in a lifeboat | Facebook

The bodies of a British woman and her Canadian husband have been found washed up in a lifeboat one month after they went missing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple who set out to cross the Atlantic on their yacht in the "biggest adventure of our lives" have been found dead in a washed up lifeboat a month after going missing, it is believed.

Two bodies recovered from a three-metre life raft are believed to be those of musician Sarah Packwood and husband Brett Clibbery. The craft washed ashore on Sable Island, around 180 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, on the east coast of Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah, 54, from Itchington in Warwickshire, and 70-year-old Brett, a Canadian, are believed to have been en route to the Azores in a wind- and solar-powered vessel called Theros after leaving the east coast of Canada.

However the pair - who married in 2016 - are believed to have got into difficulty. Police have launched an investigation into the deaths.

In a farewell video message before setting off, Sarah said: "Captain Brett and First Mate Sarah set sail on the 2nd leg of The Green Odyssey on board Theros – GibSea 42 foot sailboat. Powered by the wind and sun. Heading east to the Azores. It's probably the biggest adventure of our lives so far."

A poet, musician and reiki healer, Sarah was an accomplished sailor, learning at university in England, it is understood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett's son, James, posted a tribute on Facebook saying: "The past few days have been very hard. My father James Brett Clibbery, and his wife, Sarah Justine Packwood, have regrettably passed away. There is still an investigation, as well as a DNA test to confirm, but with all the news, it is hard to remain hopeful.

"They were amazing people, and there isn’t anything that will fill the hole that has been left by their, so far unexplained passing. Living will not be the same without your wisdom, and your wife was quickly becoming a beacon of knowledge, and kindness. I miss your smiles. I miss your voices. You will be forever missed."

The pair ran a YouTube channel to keep their family and friends updated on their journeys. Friend John Dolman told the Times Colonist newspaper they "loved to travel and meet new people".

It is understood Sarah left the UK for a new life with Brett in Canada shortly after they married.