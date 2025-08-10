Sarah Yorke: British horse rider, 37, dies after falling at fence during major event competition in Northamptonshire
Sarah Yorke, 37, died after an incident while competing at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire on Friday. British Eventing, the national governing body for the sport in Great Britain, said medical professionals had immediately attended to her but she died from her injuries.
Rosie Williams, the chief executive of British Eventing, said in a statement: "On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah's family and friends." According to British Eventing, Ms Yorke fell at fence three during the competition.
Her horse, named MGH HERA, was assessed by on-site vets and was found to be uninjured. The body had previously published a statement on Friday announcing the event had been abandoned following a "serious incident".
"The thoughts of the entire eventing community are with [Ms Yorke's family] at this incredibly difficult time," Ms Williams added. British Eventing said a full review into the incident would be undertaken "in line with our established protocols".
