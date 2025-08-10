British horse rider Sarah Yorke has died following a fall during an event.

Sarah Yorke, 37, died after an incident while competing at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire on Friday. British Eventing, the national governing body for the sport in Great Britain, said medical professionals had immediately attended to her but she died from her injuries.

Rosie Williams, the chief executive of British Eventing, said in a statement: "On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah's family and friends." According to British Eventing, Ms Yorke fell at fence three during the competition.

British horse rider Sarah Yorke has died following a fall during an event. (Photo: South Coast Equine Vets/Natalie McGoldrick Equine/Facebook) | South Coast Equine Vets/Natalie McGoldrick Equine/Facebook

Her horse, named MGH HERA, was assessed by on-site vets and was found to be uninjured. The body had previously published a statement on Friday announcing the event had been abandoned following a "serious incident".

"The thoughts of the entire eventing community are with [Ms Yorke's family] at this incredibly difficult time," Ms Williams added. British Eventing said a full review into the incident would be undertaken "in line with our established protocols".