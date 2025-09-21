Millions of Lotto players across the country are hoping that they have the winning number in the most recent numbers draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about last night’s National Lottery Lotto draw, as well as the Thunderball draw.

Full Lotto results for Saturday, September 20

The numbers pulled for Saturday night’s Lotto main draw were: 13, 16, 30, 36, 53, 59 and bonus ball 22

Did anyone win the Lotto jackpot on Saturday, September 20?

No - there was no jackpot winner in the most recent Lotto draw. One person did however bag themselves £1,000,000 after matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

38 player won £1,750 each after matching five out of six of the main numbers. No played matched the first five numbers for the Lotto HotPicks draw (which uses the same numbers drawn for the main Lotto draw), but five people matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The lack of a jackpot winner means that the jackpot has rolled over to £5m. The next Lotto draw will take place on Wednesday, September 24.

Full Thunderball results for Saturday, September 20

The latest Thunderball draw also took place on Saturday, September 20. The winning numbers for this dates were: 01, 06, 12, 26, 28, and thunderball 06.

There was no winners of the £500,000 jackpot prize. There were two winner who took home £5,000 each after matching five numbers but missing out on the thunderball.

Players will have another chance to win £500,000 prize when the next Thunderball draw takes place on Tuesday evening.