A third week of rolling teacher strikes in Scotland will see a number of schools closed

Scottish schools are closed once again as EIS members continue rolling strikes for the third week running. Teachers are staging industrial action over a pay dispute with council body COSLA and the Scottish government.

Union members began their industrial action on 16 January. It comes after EIS members staged a walkout in November 2022, which was the biggest Scottish education strike in decades.

The EIS are asking for a higher pay rise than that which has already been offered by bosses, however the Scottish government and Cosla say that they are unable to meet their demands. Pay negotiations have since grinded to a halt.

Strikes in Scotland’s education sector is the latest in the long line of winter strikes facing the UK. Rail staff, Royal Mail staff, ambulance staff and nurses are all set to walk out amid pay, jobs and conditions disputes with their employers as sky-high inflation puts pressure on wages.

But what council areas will be affected by these latest strikes? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are teachers striking?

It was confirmed that striking action on 10 and 11 January was to go ahead after negotiations between the Scottish government, Cosla and union representatives broke down. It comes after Teachers were offered a pay rise of between 5% and 6.85%.

However, union are pushing for a pay rise of no less than 10%. EIS, one of the largest teaching unions in Scotland, confirmed that their members would continue to strike as no improved offer had been made.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “The SNCT [Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers] negotiating meeting, held today following a request from teacher unions, did not result in any new pay offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA. This means that strike action – planned for Tuesday in primary schools and for Wednesday in secondary schools – will proceed as scheduled.”

Scottish teaching staff are set to strike once again as union bosses remain in negotiations for a 10% pay rise. (Credit: PA)

Ms Bradley added, “It is disappointing, though not surprising, that no new offer was presented today, despite some positive progress in discussions. The union side remains willing to talk, at any time, with a view to reaching a resolution to this dispute.

COSLA has said that there is no additional funding available to make an improved offer. However, Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said that recent talks between represenatives had been “constructive and helpful”.

She added: “We are open to considering options to resolve this dispute through the SNCT. I recognise that any deal must be fair and affordable for all concerned, given the unprecedented pressures facing Scotland’s budget.”

COSLA spokeswoman Katie Hagmann added: “I look forward to maintaining constructive and proactive dialogue, which considers all options available, so that we limit any further disruption for pupils, parents and carers.”

When will schools be closed?

Rolling strike dates will see two council areas affected per day, with primary and secondary schools both facing closures. The current wave of strikes are due to finish on Monday 6 February.

Council areas affected by day are:

Monday 30 January

Aberdeenshire

Scottish Borders

Tuesday 31 January

Highlands

West Lothian

Wednesday 1 February

Clackmannanshire

Aberdeen

Thursday 2 February

Dundee

Argyll and Bute

Friday 3 February

South Lanarkshire

Western Isles

Monday 6 February

Inverclyde

Shetland

Will there be more strikes?

EIS has already confirmed that further action is set to take place next month if a pay deal has not been met. Union members, and also those who are members of the NASUWT and SSTA unions, will take part in a two day national strike starting on 28 February and ending on 1 March.

