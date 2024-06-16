Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Brand, who has recently faced a swathe of sexual assault allegations, previously personally thanked Grylls for his support at his baptism ceremony.

Bear Grylls plans to step down as the UK’s Chief Scout, amid a controversy around newly-emerged photos of him ‘baptising’ controversial star Russell Brand.

In an update emailed out to Scouts members this week, seen by NationalWorld, the survival expert and TV presenter announced that September 2024 would mark the end of his time as Chief Scout after three five-year terms, a total of 15 years in the role. This is the Scouts’ - formerly the Boy Scouts - primary public facing role, an organisation providing activities and life skills for more than 400,000 British children.

In his statement, Grylls wrote: “Being Chief Scout has been the greatest honour of my life. The kindness and commitment of our young people and volunteers is incredible. And I’m so proud that since 2009 when I joined, over 2 million people have been through Scouts in the UK.

Grylls became the UK’s youngest ever Chief Scout when he was first appointed in 2009 at age 34 (Photo: PA Wire) | PA

“Together we accomplished everything we set out to do - grow our movement and help millions of young people gain skills for life and access to adventure and the outdoors but like every volunteer in our movement, our roles evolve and nothing stays the same forever,” he continued.

Grylls confirmed that he would remain Chief Ambassador of World Scouting, “helping support the global movement of some 65 million international scouts”. The 50-year-old former SAS trooper, best known for his hit TV wilderness survival series Man Vs Wild, became the UK’s youngest ever Chief Scout when he was first appointed in 2009 at age 34, according to the Scout Association.

However, the star has come under fire recently for his ties with comedian Russell Brand, with the Daily Mail claiming inside sources told them there had been some concern from among Scouting Association members. In early May, Brand released a photo of his recent baptism in the River Thames, in which Grylls reportedly took part. Brand also released a video, where he thanked Grylls for his support as he transitioned to Christianity.

The now-Youtuber was the subject of a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary in 2023 which exposed numerous allegations of sexual assault against him at the height of his fame. Brand has denied the allegations, and described the baptism as an “opportunity to leave the past behind”, the Independent reports.

An unnamed woman also filed a civil lawsuit last November, in which she claimed the actor exposed himself to her and assaulted her while working on the set of 2011 film Arthur. However, Brand's lawyers have said that the woman's allegations were "premised on the false claim" that he was drunk or intoxicated at the time, stating that Brand was sober at the time of filming.

A Scout Association spokesperson told the Independent: “We are extremely proud that Bear Grylls is our chief scout... He remains the public face of the Scouts in the UK. He inspired the movement through a period of unprecedented growth, he’s helped thousands of young people to gain new skills, try new things, and look to the future with optimism.”