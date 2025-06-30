A heartbroken family say their son died after taking part in a viral social media challenge.

Sebastian, 12, died while a celebration of his younger brother's First Holy Communion was being held at his home.

His parents have said he was taking part in an online challenge that involved a scarf, which went wrong and cost him his life.

An online fundraiser set up in his memory by Agnieszka Czerniejewska says he was “a boy full of dreams, passion, and incredible talent”.

Sebastian, 12, who died in Castleford, West Yorkshire, on Friday, June 27, after taking part in an online challenge | GoFundMe

It adds: “He taught himself to play the guitar and keyboard, and he loved to draw. Always smiling, kind, and full of joy — everyone who met him was touched by his gentle spirit. He had loving parents who did everything they could to give him a safe and happy childhood. They would have given him the stars.

“Sadly, one brief moment changed everything. A dangerous internet challenge took his life. What happened is a tragedy beyond words. No parent should ever have to bury their child. No one should ever endure such heartbreak. That’s why we’re reaching out today, asking for your help. We’re organizing this fundraiser to support Sebastian’s family — to help cover funeral expenses, psychological support, and daily costs that suddenly became overwhelming. Every donation, no matter the amount, is not just financial support — it’s a message of compassion: ‘We’re with you’.”

Neighbours of the family and people in the area who know them have donated, with one saying: “You were such a kind caring young boy!”

The fundraiser also urges parents to talk to their children about online trends, and to flag up the risks.

It says: “Talk to your children about what they do online. Ask what they watch, who they talk to, what inspires them. Be present. Don’t assume: “My child would never do that.” The online world can be as dangerous as the real one — sometimes even more so.

“Let Sebastian’s passing not be in vain. Let it be a quiet call for awareness — a reminder to stay close, to talk more, to protect the ones we love. So that other children may live. So that no other parent has to experience this unimaginable pain. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any kind of support — donations, shares, or simply a few comforting words. Sebastian will remain in our hearts forever.”

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by ambulance colleagues to an address in Manor Grove, Castleford, at 6.06pm [on Friday] following reports of concern for the safety of a child. Officers attended the location and the boy was taken to hospital where it was later confirmed that he had died.

“Enquiries are ongoing on behalf of the West Yorkshire Coroner to establish exactly what happened. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Last year, after pressure from NationalWorld.com, highlighting complaints from grieving mum Lisa Keneven, TikTok removed more than a dozen “breathing challenge” videos. Lisa’s son Isaac died in March 2022, aged 13.

Ms Keneven is from one of four families who have filed a lawsuit against TikTok over the deaths of their children, which they claim were the result of the same challenge. The lawsuit, filed in February, claims Isaac Kenevan, 13, Archie Battersbee, 12, Julian Sweeney, 14, and Maia Walsh, 13, died in 2022 while attempting it.