A Sheffield TikTok personality who died after collapsing in the city centre earlier this week was “exploited” for social media fame.

Keeley Thornton, 34, known widely on the platform for videos tagged as "Sheffield Keeley” passed away after collapsing on Arundel Gate on Tuesday, January 14.

Thornton, who was unconscious when emergency services arrived, was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. South Yorkshire Police have described her death as "unexplained" and confirmed the arrest of a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of administering a noxious substance. The woman has since been released on bail.

Tim Renshaw, chief executive of the Archer Project homelessness charity in Sheffield, expressed sadness and anger over how Thornton’s vulnerabilities were used to gain attention online. Writing in a blog post, he detailed how Thornton had told charity workers she was often encouraged to perform stunts or dances in exchange for alcohol or money.

“She was effectively being fed booze to perform because that was her addiction,” Renshaw wrote. “Her alcoholism was the attraction, her fuelled with drink and what she would do when drunk - that was the sought-after video, JUST FOR LIKES!” He added: “The truth is she was a person, a daughter, a niece. She was a human being, not an entertainment.”

He added: “Just for likes, that’s what it comes down to. They exploited her just for likes. “It wasn’t a casual filming of someone you come across, which many think is bad enough. No, she was sought out, she told us she was given money to be on social media, to swim in fountains in the middle of winter or dance in an inebriated state like a performing clown or whatever…

“She was effectively being fed booze to perform because that was her addiction. Dance and we’ll give you more of what you crave, what you can’t do without, what your body craves and needs. Dance and we’ll reward you with the funds to buy more.”

Thornton, affectionately known as "Cotton Wool," grew up in the Woodthorpe area of Sheffield and was loved by many for her kind-hearted nature. Since her death, online tributes poured in, with some referencing a video of Keeley singing the Nelly Furtado song, I’m Like A Bird, and posting videos of the song in her honour.

A memorial has also been created near the bus stop on Arundel Gate where she collapsed, with flowers, candles, and photographs left in her memory.

A fundraising appeal launched on GoFundMe to help Thornton’s family has surpassed £2,200. The appeal describes her as having a "beautiful heart" and aims to provide financial support to those grieving her loss.

Police are urging anyone with information about Thornton’s death to come forward as investigations continue. “Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 782 of January 14,” a spokesperson said.