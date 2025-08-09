A woman has died after being “pulled from the sea” at a popular UK beach.

The RNLI said a lifeboat was scrambled as part of a major search. A coastguard helicopter and an air ambulance were also deployed. The woman, who was in her 60s, was rescued from the water at about 17:30 BST.

Lincolnshire Police said she was brought back to shore "but sadly died". A spokesperson for the force added: "Her next of kin are aware. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

A coastguard helicopter could be seen circling the area before landing on the beach along with the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance at about 17:45. The official Skegness tourism page posted on Facebook: “A woman in her 60s has tragically passed away this evening after being pulled from the sea at Skegness beach. Emergency services were called at around 5:30pm this evening (Friday, August 8,) following reports of a person in the sea.

“A spokesperson from the RNLI confirmed CPR was carried out on a person at the beach. Our thoughts go out to the family affected at this heartbreaking time. We ask to keep your comments thoughtful as the family may view this post.”