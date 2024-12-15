Cops are urging a hit-and-run driver to ”do the right thing and hand themselves in” after a two-year-old boy was killed in a fatal crash involving a stolen Porsche.

Officers were called to Dartmouth Road in Smethwick just before 11pm on Saturday evening (December 14) following reports of a collision. Four adults and a child were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in the crash.

Despite the work of emergency services, a 2-year-old boy died from his injuries. A 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man remain in hospital in a “serious condition”, while a man and woman, both aged 30, are in a stable condition.

Police are appealing to the driver of a stolen Porsche to "do the right thing" after a two-year-old boy was killed in a shocking hit-and-run in Smethwick. | Google Maps

West Midlands Police said that the hit-and-run involved a Porsche Cayenne which had been reported stolen earlier this month, with the driver of the sports car fleeing the scene after the crash. The force said: “We believe the Porsche was travelling from the island on Kenrick Way before it hit the Toyota.”

An investigation is under way, with police speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage in the area. Dartmouth Road had been closed in both directions but has since re-opened.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the little boy at this extremely difficult time.

“I would urge the driver of the Porsche to do the right thing and come and talk to us. They made the wrong decision to run away and I’m asking them now to make the right one.

"I also want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to us, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch."

Anyone with any information on the incident is being encouraged to get in touch. West Midlands Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on email at [email protected], call 101 or Live Chat via the force’s website between 8am and midnight, quoting log 4421 14 December.