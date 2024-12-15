Eight people have been left injured, with one in a critical condition, after a horror double-decker bus crash in Glasgow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cops were called to the scene on Cook Street near the city’s O2 Academy on Saturday evening (December 14) after a bus hit a low bridge. The 4A First Bus service crashed into the bridge, with images showing that the roof of the vehicle had been partly torn off on the incident.

Five people were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance after being injured in the incident, with one person described as being in a critical condition. Three others were treated at the scene and later attended hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight people were injured, with one person in a critical condition, after a bus crashed into a bridge in Glasgow's city centre. | Paul English / SWNS

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and five people were taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth university hospital for treatment. One person is described as being in a critical condition. Three others were assessed at the scene and attended at hospital.”

The road was closed for a portion of the evening while police and emergency services worked at the scene. It has since re-opened.

A First Bus spokesperson said: "We’re aware of numerous injuries, with one person being taken to hospital in an ambulance. We have launched an immediate investigation and are also assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”