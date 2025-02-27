An indoor ski centre has been fined £100,000 for health and safety failings after the tragic death of a 12-year-old during a tobogganing birthday party.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, sustained fatal head injuries at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021. He was descending the main slope on a toboggan when he collided with a staff member conducting a 'slope walk.' The employee fell backwards onto Louis, who died at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecuted SnowDome Limited, charging the company with breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. At Telford Magistrates' Court, the firm was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay £14,534 in costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Cook, senior enforcement lawyer for HSE, said: "Louis went to a friend’s birthday party at the SnowDome and should have returned home safely to his family after an enjoyable occasion. Tragically, due to the failings of SnowDome Limited, this did not happen. Louis’s death could have been prevented if the company had adequately assessed and controlled the risks associated with tobogganing activities."

The HSE investigation revealed that SnowDome Limited lacked a suitable and sufficient risk assessment for tobogganing activities and had not fully considered all individuals likely to be on the slope. Consequently, there was no safe system of work, information, instruction, training, or supervision to manage the risk of collisions between toboggans and pedestrians.

Louis Watkiss, 12, died during a tobogganing party at indoor ski centre, SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire. | Staffordshire Police / SWNS

Following the incident, Louis's family described him as their "love, pride, and joy," highlighting his talents as a musician and his passion for sports. They said: "Louis was a son, a brother, a grandson, a cousin and a friend. Louis was a studious pupil who enjoyed learning, showing immense curiosity about the world around him."

They also shared that Louis, who had reached grade 5 in Saxophone at the Royal Academy of Music and participated in two jazz ensembles, had a deep passion for music. His love for sports was equally strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Louis supported Chelsea and England football clubs, followed England Cricket and Birmingham Bears, and loved watching AJ and Tyson Fury in their heavyweight fights...We are so thankful George had five happy years with his brother, and he will hold dear the memory of Louis' stoic personality."

In response to the tragedy, SnowDome chairman Martin Smith said: "The directors and all of the employees extend their heartfelt thoughts and prayers and condolences. Directors and staff are deeply shocked by what happened, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time."

SnowDome Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.