Residents in Winchester are facing disruption to their water supply with areas expecting "intermittent supplies" for days

Residents in parts of Winchester are facing disruption to their water supply today (Monday 15 January) with certain areas expecting “intermittent supplies” until Wednesday (17 January). Southern Water said the problem was down to a fault at the water supply works in Easton, on the River Itchen.

The problem occurred on Friday (12 January) due to a “technical failure” with residents in the Kings Worthy area facing low water pressure or no water at all the following day. Southern Water said those in the SO21, SO22 and SO23 postcode areas could expect intermittent supplies until Wednesday, adding that a "small number" of homes had low pressure or no water today.

Three bottled water stations have been set up for those affected. The stations will open from 8am and listed are the locations of them.

Sainsbury's, Badger Farm Road, SO22 4QB

East Winchester Park & Ride, Garnier Road, SO23 9NP

Coach Park, 45 Worthy Lane, SO23 7EL

Water is also being delivered to vulnerable customers on Southern Water's priority list. The water firm said the repair to the issue was "taking longer than expected". It added: "We're sorry for the impact that this incident is causing and thank you for your patience."

Affected customer Samantha Monk posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, last night (Sunday 14 January) that she had “no water all day”. She posted: “We have had no water all day in Upper High Street, Winchester, even though the area looks fine on your map. None of my neighbours have been able to get through on your emergency line. Please can you confirm the water outage on Upper High Street is a known issue?”.

Southern Water replied: “We are aware yes. Due to rezoning the supplies & demand over the weekend, it's taking a lot longer to reach the area. We're working around the clock to rectify this.”

