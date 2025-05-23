Dramatic pictures show new mums and pregnant women evacuated after a fire broke out in a maternity hospital.

Pregnant women and babies were moved outside the building with the support of the hospital crew, who provided them with blankets and food. Several pregnant mums could be seen outside the hospital in distress as a they were led back in in a line.

St Michael's Hospital in Bristol on fire. Pictures show St Michael's Hospital in Bristol on fire. The photo taken from the CMM building at the university of Bristol show smoke billowing from the top of the building. | Al Haddrell / SWNS

According to accounts gathered from the scene some mums and babies were moved to a nearby library and others to a university life sciences building. After the fire was controlled mums were seen outside the hospital tightly holding their babies wrapped in blankets and heading back to the hospital.

Worried dads were spotted outside the life sciences building waiting to hear back from their wives and babies - including some who had recently just given birth.

One doctor with the babies said: “We had to move them. The fire was on the roof. We had to move the babies and mums downstairs. Babies were fine.”

St Michael's Hospital in Bristol which caught fire earlier today. May 22 2025. A large plume of black smoke was seen coming from the top of the building earlier today. | Tom Wren / SWNS

None of the mums wanted to speak to the press.

But one dad, who asked not to be named, said: "I was quite worried about my wife and baby but I've been able to speak to them and am now outside waiting to hear if I can go in."

Another anonymous dad said: “My baby was born just this week. But thankfully everything is ok with both my wife and the baby. I’ve just come outside to deliver the news to friends who wanted to know about their condition. But everything is fine, so I’ve got to go back in to support the two of them.”

The fire broke at St Michael’s Hospital in Southwell Street, Bristol yesterday evening.

Professor Stuart Walker, the hospital’s managing director said: “We can confirm that the fire has safely been extinguished. Thank you to our amazing staff who worked closely with the fire service to partially evacuate the hospital. The hospital, including the delivery suite, has now reopened to women who need to access our services and people with appointments tomorrow should attend as planned.”

Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed their firefighters had tackled the blaze after it broke out at around 4.30pm.

Jess Hutchinson, 22, whose waters had broken, told the BBC it was "scary" hearing the fire break out.

Matt Burden, from Weston-super-Mare, told the BBC his wife was inside in labour with their third baby when the fire broke. He said he was "really eager to get back to her".

He told the BBC: "When we came out I saw black smoke, all up in flames."

Al Haddrell, who watched as the firefighters tackled the blaze, said: “The fire brigade was calm, cool and collected. They absolutely handled this massive fire in minutes once they were set up. Amazing to watch.”

Georgina Hackett, 22, a physiologist at the children’s hospital said: “I left work at 4.30pm and went to the outside of the heart institute and saw a big cloud of smoke looking up.

"I spoke to people outside and they said that St Michael's was on fire. The police said they needed some blankets for the babies. I grabbed some blankets and took them up the hill and have given them to the babies.

“The babies were evacuated from the maternity to University of Bristol library. It’s scary seeing that. Your natural instinct for what can I do to help comes in immediately."