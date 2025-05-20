The grieving family of a brave firefighter killed in a blaze have released an emotional tribute to her.

Jennie Logan, 30, died in a fire in Bicester on Thursday. She worked for Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service and also ran a dog business.

Her mum, dad and sister Emilie have released this tribute: “Jennie was a much loved daughter to us, her sister, Emilie, and ‘Mum’ to her beloved dog, Mouse.

“We still can’t believe we’ll never see her again, driving around Bicester collecting her dogs, which were like a second family. Also, at such a young age, setting up her own dog business and making it such a success, was truly inspirational to us all.

Firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, who died in a blaze at Bicester Motion on Thursday, May 15, 2025 | Picture issued by Thames Valley Police

“She found her calling three years ago when she joined the fire service where she could use her incredible strength and determination. Jennie was a force to be reckoned with but to everyone who knew her, she was such a loving, caring, thoughtful person, who would do anything and everything to help.

“She lived life at 100mph, juggling her business with her love for rugby, where she made some truly amazing friends.

“When Jennie’s pager went off, there was no stopping her. Never did we think that when running out the door last Thursday, to give it her all, like she always did, it would be for the final time.

“Her bravery and fearlessness shone through right until the end. Our lives will never be the same, we’ll miss her beautiful smile and zest for life. She will always be our hero and we are so immensely proud of her. Forever in our hearts.”

The fire also claimed the life of Martyn Sadler, who was a retained firefighter in Bicester and a full-time firefighter in Ealing in London, and David Chester, a member of the public who was trying to help the firefighters.

Steve Wright of the Fire Brigades Union said last week: “FBU members across the country will want to join me in sending our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of Jennie and Martyn at this incredibly difficult time.

“Two members who attended the same incident are still in hospital. We also send our thoughts to them, and to their loved ones. We also send our condolences to the loved ones of David Chester.

“FBU officials, including myself, attended the scene and have met with members, friends and colleagues. We are liaising closely with the fire and rescue service. We have taken steps to ensure that assistance is in place for the families of Jennie and Martyn.”