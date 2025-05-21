Firefighter killed in Bicester Motion site blaze - Martyn Sadler - was a 'true definition of a hero', his family has said.

The family of a ‘hero’ firefighter with ‘unwavering bravery’ have spoken of their loss after he was killed in the line of Duty. Martyn Sadler, aged 38, of both Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service and London Fire Brigade, lost his life in the line of duty at the Bicester Motion site, Oxfordshire on Thursday evening (May 15).

Martyn died alongside two others in the tragic incident with the blaze claiming the life of fellow-firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and 57-year-old father-of-two, David Chester, a member of the public who worked at the site and was trying to help firefighters.

Tributes have since poured in for the trio with acts of remembrance up and down the country alongside heartfelt messages. Martyn’s family have now released a tribute, where they said he was "born to be a firefighter".

The tribute read: "Coming from a strong fire service family it was always in his blood, but it was significantly more than that with him, it was his life. The passion and dedication he had for the job was outstanding.

“From as early as he learnt to walk and talk his days were filled with episodes of Fireman Sam or London’s Burning and as soon as he was old enough to join the fire cadets his career began. He achieved way beyond his dreams and nothing would ever put a bigger smile on his face.

Firefighter Martyn Sadler lost his life in the line of duty at the Bicester Motion site in Oxfordshire | Thames Valley Police / SWNS

“He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and all-round family member, an amazing friend, a committed colleague and the true definition of a hero. Our world has fallen apart and our hearts are completely broken, but somewhere in amongst it all we are immensely proud of him and his unwavering bravery.”

Two other firefighters suffered serious injuries in the blaze and are in hospital in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.

On Tuesday (May 20) the force said the fire had been brought under control and the area made safe. Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and are treating the deaths as unexplained.

In a statement previously released by the force, Ms Logan’s mother, father and sister Emilie paid tribute to her “bravery and fearlessness” as they described her as a “force to be reckoned with”.

“When Jennie’s pager went off, there was no stopping her,” they added. “Never did we think that when running out the door last Thursday, to give it her all, like she always did, it would be for the final time.”

Mr Chester, from Bicester, died after helping fire crews “without hesitation”, his family said in a tribute. “Dave was always known as the man you went to when you needed any sort of help. This is exactly what happened on Thursday evening, he saw firefighters needing assistance and helped without hesitation,” they said.

“He was not a victim but a hero, he died the way he lived – helping others and putting them ahead of himself. Although he is no longer with us, he will always be in our hearts and his legacy will continue.”