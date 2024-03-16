Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Patrick’s Day celebrations will return to London on tomorrow (Sunday 17 March) with Trafalgar Square once again hosting the official festival. Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out for the extravaganza.

There will be floats, music and pageantry during the parade. The annual shindig in London has become a firm fixture of the annual cultural calendar. Here is all you need to know.

Where is the parade taking place?

London’s St Patrick’s Day parade will form up on Piccadilly and set off at midday from Hyde Park Corner. Irish drag star Panti Bliss will be this year’s parade grand master, leading the procession way towards Piccadilly Circus, Regent Street, St James's, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street and finally onto Whitehall.

It then concludes in Trafalgar Square for the main festivities. Watching the procession from Piccadilly before heading directly to Trafalgar Square will probably ensure the best view of the passing of the parade. The festivities are due to end at around 6pm.

St Patrick’s Day celebrations will return to London with Trafalgar Square once again hosting the official festival. (Photo: PA)

What else is taking place?

The best of Irish arts, music, food and drink will follow the capital’s annual parade. There will be a line-up curated in partnership with the London Irish centre, including the Irish Celtic Youth Orchestra, the Maguire O’Shea School of Dance, and the Irish Pensioners Choir.

This year’s host will be writer and producer Xnthony, while the chef Anna Haugh — best-known for her appearances on TV’s MasterChef and her Chelsea restaurant Myrtle — returns to orchestrate food demos alongside children’s workshops and games.

Listed is the Trafalgar square line-up:



MC/Host: Xnthony



Eamonn Galldubh



Irish Pensioners Choir



Maguire O'Shea Dance Academy



The Trad Gathering



The Irish Celtic Youth Orchestra



Kestine



Ruairi Glasheen and his bodhran players



Junk Kouture fashion show compered by Sinead Burke



Lisa Canny ensemble Biird



Jiggy



Belters Only



Irish Film London Screen Programme

Camden Market this weekend is offering bottomless Guinness for £25. Across this weekend, March 16 and 17, the Stables in Camden Market is hosting a festival, which will run from 2pm to 9pm on both days. Tickets start at £10, but for £25, plus a booking fee, an hour of bottomless Guinness is offered.

Do you have to buy tickets?