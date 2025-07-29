Two people have been killed and two rushed to hospital after an attack at a business in London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a business premises in Long Lane, Southwark, at 1pm on Monday, where they found four people had been stabbed. A 58-year-old man died at the scene while three others were taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

These included a 27-year-old man who has since died. A third man, who is in his thirties, remains in hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another man in his thirties, who has been detained in connection with the incident, remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: "Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

Two people have been killed and two rushed to hospital after an attack at a business in London. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public." Natasha Ennin, Southwark Council's cabinet member for community safety and neighbourhoods, said: "I'm horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of two men in our borough today.

"My heartfelt condolences go to their families and friends."