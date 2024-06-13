Staffordshire museum cordoned off and homes evacuated after suspicious package found
Two homes were evacuated and a museum cordoned off after a suspicious package was found in Staffordshire on Thursday afternoon (June 13). A bomb squad was called in after the package was found at the Museum of Cannock Chase in Hednesford.
Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit assessed the package while the two nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution. The police said commercial explosives used for industrial purposes were found at the site.
The cordon at the museum has since been lifted and people have been allowed to return to their homes. The force said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and there was no wider threat to the community.
In a statement, the police said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and support while this incident was dealt with. If you do find a suspicious package, please call 999 immediately. Maintain a safe distance and warn others in the area.”