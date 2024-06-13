Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suspicious package was found at the Museum of Cannock Chase in Hednesford

Two homes were evacuated and a museum cordoned off after a suspicious package was found in Staffordshire on Thursday afternoon (June 13). A bomb squad was called in after the package was found at the Museum of Cannock Chase in Hednesford.

Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit assessed the package while the two nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution. The police said commercial explosives used for industrial purposes were found at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bomb squad was called in after the package was found at the Museum of Cannock Chase in Hednesford. | Google Maps

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cordon at the museum has since been lifted and people have been allowed to return to their homes. The force said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and there was no wider threat to the community.