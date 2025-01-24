Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers have been forced to reschedule a Glasgow date on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour due to dangerous weather.

Stars of the show including Miranda actress Sarah Hadland, Love Island star Tasha Gouri and JLS member JB Gill were set to take to the dancefloor at Glasgow OVO Hydro on Friday evening (January 24). However, the show has been cancelled after a red weather warning for wind came into effect in the region.

Storm Eowyn has brought strong winds to parts of the country, with winds of up to 100mph expected on coastal areas. Two red warnings, meaning extremely dangerous conditions and significant disruption, have been in place in Northern Ireland and the central belt of Scotland and will expire later today. People have been advised to stay at home where possible and schools have been closed.

The OVO Hydro confirmed the news on social media, saying on X (formerly Twitter): "Due to the red weather warning in place tomorrow, the Friday evening performance of Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour will be rescheduled to Sunday evening, 26 January.

"Doors will open at 17.30 and the performance will start at 18.30. Original tickets remain valid for this show. If guests are unable to attend they should contact their point of purchase for a refund. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

The tour involves some of the celebrity contestants from the latest series as well as professional dancer as the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton DuBeke, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas. Series champion Chris McCausland is not part of the live tour due to the date clashing with his stand-up tour ‘Yonks!’.

Strictly Comes Dancing The Live Tour kicked off in Birmingham on January 17 and is still set to visit Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham and London.