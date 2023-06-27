Committee hearing shows supermarkets hold the aces

While the standout moment was the toe-curling silence in response to a question on corporate greed, the most telling thing about the committee hearing was the lack of insight and self-reflection from the supermarkets.

For almost 90 minutes, the retailers ducked and deflected MPs’ questions in a way that would have made even Boris Johnson blush. In an apparent acknowledgement of this, Business and Trade Committee Chair Darren Jones felt compelled to remind the witnesses to “keep answers straight” halfway through the hearing.

What it all shows us is how toothless Parliament is when it comes to holding the supermarket industry to account. A short session involving four retailers meant it was unlikely MPs were ever likely to squeeze anything meaningful out of their witnesses, given they could (and did) run down the clock with meaningless platitudes about their customers being a priority and the pride they have in their operations.

Given cash-strapped consumers have few other options for where they can do a cost-effective food shop, the UK’s biggest supermarkets have a vice-like grip over our spending - regardless of whether or not we like how they work. Without tougher government regulation (something that seems highly unlikely anytime soon), the murky way in which they operate will not change.