Surfers Against Sewage: 21 UK beaches plagued with raw waste ahead of mini-heatwave due to arrive this weekend
Many will be flocking to beaches this weekend as temperatures across the UK are set to soar over 30C. Warm air will move up from Europe on Saturday (10 August), with overcast weather expected to clear throughout the day and into the evening.
Sunday (11 August) and Monday (12 August) are expected to be the warmest days before temperatures dip again on Tuesday (13 August) to average levels for this time of year, the Met Office said. Highs of 33C are expected in London, 26C in Manchester, 22C in Glasgow and 21C in Belfast.
The hot spell is partly due to Storm Debby, which battered parts of the south of the US earlier this week. The weather experts say it will cause hot air to rush into the UK later this weekend and early next week.
However, ahead of the nice weather this weekend anti-sewage charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has slapped 21 UK beaches with sewage alerts including some of the most popular beaches with holidaymakers Crantock and Weston-super-Mare beach. Many families and holidaymakers will be looking to head to the beach this weekend during the summer holidays - but it is best to avoid those with sewage alerts.
SAS says “bathing is not advised due to Poor annual classification” at the locations, or it either says “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.” Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances. Listed below are the beaches that have been hit with a sewage alert today (Friday 9 August).
Ballyholme
Walney West Shore
Walney Sandy Gap
Walney Biggar Bank
Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay
Burnham Jetty North
Crantock
Long Rock
Porthluney
East Looe
Millendreath
Plymouth Hoe East
Plymouth Hoe West
Mothecombe
Southsea East
Bognor Regis (Aldwick)
St Mary’s Bay (Kent)
Bridlington South Beach
Scarborough South Bay
Tynemouth Cullercoats
Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)
