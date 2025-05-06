Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The roommate of a British student nurse has been charged with murder after she was found stabbed to death in her Texas apartment, just days before she was due to graduate.

Chester Lamar Grant, 40, was charged on Friday in connection with the death of Elizabeth Tamilore Odunsi, a 23-year-old nursing student from London. Known affectionately as Tami, and by her social media handles Tami Dollars or TD, Odunsi had built a following of over 40,000 on TikTok while studying in Houston.

According to Houston Police, officers were called to the residence on Goforth Street on 26 April for a welfare check. When no one answered the door, they entered the apartment and found Odunsi’s body on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds. A man, later identified as Grant, was also found in a bedroom with at least one stab wound and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The force described the incident as part of an ongoing investigation. Grant, now recovering from his injuries, has since been formally charged with murder.

Elizabeth Tamilore Odunsi, known as Tami, was found dead in her apartment in the South Side area of Houston on April 26, | GoFundMe

In a previous statement, Houston Police confirmed that officers found blood on the apartment’s patio before discovering Odunsi’s body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since her death, a fundraising appeal to bring her body home to the UK has raised more than £65,000. The GoFundMe page, launched by her sister Georgina Odunsi, describes Tami as “a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness” who had a deep love for her faith and community.

“She moved from the UK to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service. Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her future work in healthcare,” the tribute reads.

“She was tragically murdered at a time that should have marked the beginning of a bright future. Tami touched so many lives in her short time here.”

The appeal also urges public support: “Any amount you can give—no matter how small—will make a difference. And if you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this page and keeping our family in your prayers. We love you, Tami. You will forever be in our hearts.”