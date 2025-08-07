A ‘one-in-a-million’ mother-of-five has died suddenly just one day before her 52nd birthday.

Tarryn "Taz" Green was found dead at her Ramsgate home at around 11am on Sunday, August 3, by her teenage son at her home on Boundary Road in Ramsgate, Kent. Emergency services were called, but despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her eldest daughter Kyia Palmer, who is organising the fundraiser, wrote: “Pete is lost without his wife, we are in such desperate need of our mum. My little brothers Jack, Jay, Kian and Kaelen are her world and are so devastated. I can only do my best to look after them now.”

The page, titled “TAZ – Tarryn Green”, shows a photo of Taz cradling a newborn and includes tributes describing her as “a free-spirited life of the party kinda wonder woman.”

Her daughter Kyia, 32, told KentOnline: “She had such a big heart. Anything you wanted, she would make it happen. She was one in a million. She was my best friend, and I spoke to her every day.”

Kyia added, “It was her birthday on Monday. We have no answers and so many questions. We have to wait for an autopsy and there will be an inquest. She’s left a massive hole in the world for so many people.”

In her GoFundMe post, Kyia said the family were caught unprepared for the sudden loss. “We had no funeral plans in place – we never believed this is how we would lose her.”

She added that the family hopes to give her mum a proper farewell with a horse-drawn carriage, saying, “My mum loved horses and anyone who knows her knew that. She was a queen and she deserves the very best send-off.”

The page has already raised over £2,300 of its £2,800 target, with donations pouring in from friends, family and well-wishers.

“She was just the best and never hurt no one,” Kyia wrote. “We are really so grateful and blessed to have the overwhelming amount of love, help and support.”

Taz leaves behind her husband Peter, her children Kyia, Jack, Jay, Kian and Kaelen, and one grandchild.