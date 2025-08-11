Founders of British toy retailer The Entertainer have handed almost 2,000 employees control of the retail empire.

Almost 2,000 employees of the UK’s biggest toy chain, The Entertainer, are set to receive tax-free bonuses after its founders handed them control. Gary Grant has transferred 100 per cent of his ownership in Teal Group Holdings, which he held alongside his wife Catherine, to an employee ownership trust.

The move, which is set to complete in September, will result in 1,900 workers owning The Entertainer as well as Early Learning Centre and Addo Play. Grant opened his first store with his wife in 1981 when he was 23 and now heads up an empire which includes 160 shops across the UK.

As beneficiaries of the trust, employees will be rewarded through tax-free bonuses based on the amount of profit the business generates in the future. Once the deal is complete, employees will also have influence over the future direction of the group.

A newly created Colleague Advisory Board will help shape policies, share sentiment and ideas and will have a representative that will sit on the three person Trust Board. Gary Grant, who serves as executive chairman of TEAL Group Holdings, said: “Today marks a momentous day for the Grant family.

“It feels like only yesterday that my wife Catherine and I opened our first store in Amersham, and we could only have dreamed what heights the business would reach. Over the last 44 years, we have invested our working lives into this business. All our children are shareholders, and our two oldest sons joined to work alongside us, 20 years ago – so it’s truly a family business.

“This is a significant decision for the family, and one we haven’t taken lightly, but it feels like the right time to transfer our entire shareholding into an Employee Ownership Trust. We’d like to send our sincere thanks to all our employees, who have worked hard to make The Entertainer what it is today.

“When we started the business, we had a vision of keeping an unwavering focus on children and community through creating memories, inspiring wonder and delivering outstanding service. We couldn’t be more proud that this still remains at the heart of the business today, thanks to the daily enthusiasm of our staff – many of whom have worked for us for many years.”

He added: “Because of this, ensuring our employees have a place in the group’s future is hugely important to us. The business is in strong hands with Andrew Murphy and his team at the helm and we wish them all the very best as they take The Entertainer through this exciting next chapter of growth.”