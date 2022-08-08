A statement from the London Fire Brigade said that six fire engines and over 40 firefighters were dispatched to Galpin’s Road

A house in Thornton Heath has collapsed after an explosion occurred early this morning. As well as firefighters, police and paramedics were also called out to the site of the explosion.

This is everything we know so far about what happened on Galpin’s Road.

What happened in Croydon?

Just after 7am this morning (Monday 8 August), firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on Galpin’s Road, Croydon, following an explosion.

A statement released at 7:08am by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that “six fire engines and around 40 firefighters” were dispatched to the location in Thornton Heath.

Gas staff at scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London, where a house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion (Photo: PA/Dominic Lipinski)

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were also at the scene and the London Ambulance Service added that it too was responding to the incident, with a “number of resources on the scene”.

The LFB has said that “the cause of the fire and explosion is not known at this time”, however some local residents have said that they had reported a strong smell of gas two weeks ago, with others adding that they had been feeling dizzy and sick over the last two days.

An unnamed resident of two years also told the Mirror that he was instructed to leave the area due to a “gas explosion”.

The scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London, where a house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion (Photo: PA/Dominic Lipinski)

He said: “I woke up so suddenly, I didn’t know what had happened.

“I opened my front door and the house was gone. There are two kids who live there but I don’t know the family.

“I started filming as firefighters showed up and police said I had to leave because of a gas explosion.”

How many houses have been damaged?

A terraced house collapsed after the explosion, with a number of neighbouring properties also damaged.

Pictures from the scene showed the roof of one house completely destroyed, with debris scattered across the street as a result of the explosion.

Emergency services at the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London (Photo: PA/Dominic Lipinski)

Other pictures show damage made to the shared walls of neighbouring homes.

At 10:16am, the LFB wrote on Twitter that “firefighters are carrying out systematic searches and working to make the scene safe following the explosion”.

Has anyone been injured?

An official statement regarding any injuries sustained in the explosion has not yet been issued.

The LFB has said that three people have been rescued, with local media reporting that three people were stretchered away from the scene while another was treated for burns.

Emergency services at the scene in Galpin’s Road (Photo: PA/Dominic Lipinski)

Two neighbours, Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, told the PA news agency that they helped rescue three children from the rubble at around 7am, but they feared a girl aged around four or five was still trapped inside.