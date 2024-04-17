Toddler left critically ill after bitten by 'large' dog in Cheltenham home

An infant is in a critical condition in hospital after being bitten by a dog inside her home, police said. The girl, who is aged under two, is being treated at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Gloucestershire Police said officers and paramedics attended a property in the Hatherley area of Cheltenham just before 6pm on April 14. The child was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be treated for her injuries and later transferred to Bristol, where she remains.