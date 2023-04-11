The business lobby group has had the ear of Prime Ministers and Chancellors for almost 60 years, with its influence most recently seen in the Spring Budget 2023

Tony Danker has been fired as the boss of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) following a workplace misconduct scandal.

The CBI has also apologised for “serious failings” in its workplace culture, following allegations of sexual misconduct - including an alleged rape - against unnamed senior figures at the organisation that were published in the Guardian newspaper earlier in April. The group has made clear Mr Danker is not the subject of any of the latest allegations reported by the Guardian.

It marks the latest episode in the CBI’s rapid fall from grace. In the wake of the Guardian’s report, the government suspended its ties with the highly influential business lobby group.

For almost 60 years, the organisation has been one of the most influential lobby groups in the UK. Its close links to the government have meant it has often had the ear of Prime Ministers and Chancellors alike, allowing it to influence key business- and economic-related policies.

Indeed, the group’s fingerprints were seen all over Jeremy Hunt’s recent Spring Budget 2023, with the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s emphasis on childcare reform echoing the CBI’s prior calls for an overhaul of the system. But its position as one of the largest voices representing UK businesses has been thrown into doubt by the recent allegations.

What is the CBI?

The Confederation of British Industry is a trade body that represents around 190,000 UK businesses. To give an idea of its sheer scale, the group’s members employ almost seven million people - roughly a third of all the workers employed by the private sector.

Founded in 1965, the CBI’s main aim is to promote the interests of British businesses, both in the UK and overseas. It has offices in key target markets for UK firms, including Brussels, Washington DC, Beijing and New Delhi.

Tony Danker pictured with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November 2022 (image: Getty Images)

Given the group’s size, it wields a great deal of political influence. Its annual conference is usually attended by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition as they aim to woo business leaders with their views and economic policies.

Whenever a Budget event comes around, the CBI’s policy asks often make it into the Chancellor’s speech. After these events, Westminster also awaits its verdict with anticipation.

The group’s influence is often centred on its boss - the director general of the CBI. Between the end of 2020 and March 2023, this position was held by Tony Danker.

Who is Tony Danker?

Tony Danker took over from Carolyn Fairbairn as the CBI’s director-general in 2020. Born in Belfast, he held several influential roles before becoming the boss of the business organisation.

After a 10-year stint at management consultancy McKinsey between 1998 and 2008, he worked for Gordon Brown’s government where he was a special advisor to the Treasury. Following Labour’s defeat in the 2010 General Election, he joined the Guardian News and Media as an international director. He went on to become its chief strategy officer.

Having left the newspaper in 2017, he became the chief executive of Be the Business - a partly government-funded body which advises businesses on how to boost their productivity. From this role, he was appointed as head of the CBI in 2020.

In March 2023, just weeks before the Spring Budget, Mr Danker was forced to step aside from his role so that an independent investigation could be carried out into his conduct in the workplace. It was reportedly prompted by an allegation of sexual harassment made by a female CBI employee, which was first reported by the Guardian - although the CBI has not confirmed the nature of the allegations against its now former director general.

Tony Danker had led the CBI since late 2020 (image: Getty Images)

On Tuesday (11 April), the CBI announced Mr Danker had been “dismissed with immediate effect” as the board of the lobby group had “determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected”. He has been replaced by the CBI’s former chief economist Rain Newton-Smith.

Responding to his sacking, Mr Danker said he was “shocked” and criticised the CBI board for not allowing him to “put my position forward”. In a statement published on Twitter, he said: “Many of the allegations against me have been distorted, but I recognise that I unintentionally made a number of colleagues feel uncomfortable and I am truly sorry about that.”

What other allegations does the CBI face?

As well as the allegations about Tony Danker’s conduct, the CBI has also faced fresh claims about the conduct of some of its other senior staff.

On 3 April, the Guardian reported that more than a dozen women had claimed that they had been victims of sexual misconduct. One of the alleged victims claimed she had been raped at a staff party in London.

The CBI wields great influence over government business and economic policy (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The other allegations reported by the newspaper included attempted sexual assault, a senior manager sending explicit images to junior female workers over a period of several years, and inappropriate touching. It was also claimed that the organisation has a “widespread” cocaine problem. The CBI has insisted that none of these new allegations refer to Tony Danker.

On 5 April, the government suspended its ties with the CBI pending the outcome of the investigation into the latest allegations reported by the Guardian. Should this suspension become permanent, the CBI could lose the high levels of access it enjoys in the corridors of power - something that would threaten the organisation’s continuing existence.

What has the CBI said?

As well as firing Tony Danker, three other CBI employees have been suspended by the organisation pending the results of an independent investigation. The group said it is “liaising with the police” and added that it would “cooperate fully” with any criminal investigations.

The CBI has vowed to clean up its act (image: Getty Images)

In a statement released by its board on 11 April, the CBI said: “The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating. While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better.

“We apologise to the victims of this organisational failure, including those impacted by the revulsion we have all felt at hearing their stories. Nobody should feel unsafe in their workplace. We wish to thank all those who have had the courage to speak out, through internal or external channels, and encourage them to keep doing so.”

The CBI added that it takes its role as the voice of British business “extremely seriously” and wanted to represent its members “not just in how we advocate for them, but also through our values as an organisation”. It said it “must be a place where colleagues are safe, valued and respected” and that this could only be achieved in a “zero tolerance” environment.