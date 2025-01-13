Toxicator Alton Towers: UK theme park launches first-of-its-kind 78ft ride that is 'highly toxic' - when will it be open to the public?
Located in Alton, Staffordshire, the theme park teased the new ride in a TV advert. The new topspin ride, which is called the Toxicator, is slated to be the first of its kind in the country.
Daredevils will be seated back-to-back before being flipped around and held face down over a "pool of toxic alien acid". The new ride will put riders through heart-pounding centrifugal forces from the spin patterns.
Reportedly, the Toxicator will be the only topspin ride in the world to be elevated above ground level. This means other park-goers will be able to watch the ride from underneath.
When it opens, the Toxicator will stand at 78ft (23m), making it the highest ride of its kind at Alton Towers. The new ride will be located in the Forbidden Valley, next to the newly-reopened Nemesis Reborn, and it will be able to accommodate 500 riders per hour.
While it is not yet known when the new ride will open to the public, the announcement was met with excitement by theme park fans. One user on Facebook said: "Oh, love it, can't wait for it".
Bianca Sammut, Vice President of Alton Towers Resort, said: "Alton Towers is renowned for consistently delivering new and reimagined thrills for our fans and as the UK’s only topspin ride, we’re excited to welcome Toxicator to the park. We can’t wait to challenge thrillseekers to submit to the spin.
