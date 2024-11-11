The family of a “fun-loving” woman who was killed after a car crash have paid tribute to the enthusiastic TikToker.

Sara Pancas died in a collision on the A11 at Ketteringham, just outside Norwic.

Her family said: "Sara was a brilliant sister and always full of joy. She was fun-loving and would always spread this around her family and friends. She enjoyed watching (and starring in) TikTok videos, singing and most of all, spending time with her friends and family. She was close to us and always had so much energy. We will miss her greatly."

Sara Pancas died after an accident on the A11 at Ketteringham, near Norwich. It happened on Sunday, November 3 and she died on Tuesday | Picture released by Norfolk Police

Sara was the driver of a black Mini One which, early on Sunday, November 3, left the southbound carriageway and collided with a tree near the junction with Station Lane. At around 5.15am patrolling officers came across the car.

The road was closed whilst emergency services including fire, ambulance and air ambulance worked at the scene.

A rear passenger in the car, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene. Sara, 38, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died on Tuesday.

Police said that the families of the deceased are being supported by officers and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Two other passengers, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, who were seriously injured remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to call 101, email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk or go to the Norfolk Police website and quote CAD 69 of 3 November: