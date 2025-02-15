A mum of two has died suddenly while on a dream holiday to New York.

Sarah Reid was in America as part of her birthday celebrations with her husband Darren when she was suddenly taken ill with what has been called a “sudden and serious medical emergency”.

Tragically the mum of two young boys died on Monday and now tributes have been paid to her.

Sarah Reid, a mum of two from Northern Ireland who died on February 10, 2025 while on holiday in New York | Published by JG Bullick funeral directors

The Country And Southern Gospel Team, a Northern Irish religious radio organisation, said: “We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of the young woman Sarah Reid who you all have been praying for who had taken very ill on the trip to America for her birthday.

“We ask that you all would please uphold Sarah's husband Darren and their two sons along with Sarah's parents and the family circle very much in prayer at this heartbreaking time for them all. We pray that they will know of the comfort and presence of the Lord at this time of great sadness and heartbreak.

“Our condolences and deepest sympathy and our thoughts and prayers, are sent to all the family circle, from all the Country And Southern Gospel Team and CASG Family.”

A GoFundMe page was set up before her death to help the family. It was set up last weekend and says that Sarah fell ill the previous weekend. The page, called Darren Reid’s family medical emergency in the USA and established by Gary Black, says: “Darren’s wife is currently in America and in hospital and with uncertainties with travel and medical insurances.

“Last weekend while Darren and Sarah Reid were on holiday in America, Sarah experienced a sudden and serious medical emergency and has been in hospital since. She remains very unwell. The local community has come together to support the family during this challenging time by setting up a fundraiser to help with uncertainties around travel and medical expenses. The local community and friends have set up the fundraiser to assist the family with any forthcoming financial uncertainties.”

So far the page has raised more than £71,000, easily surpassing the £30,000 target.

A funeral notice posted by JG Bullick Funeral Directors said: “REID (Macauley) 10th February 2025 (suddenly in New York) Sarah Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of Darren and devoted mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine and daughter-in-law of Harold and Olive, sister-in-law Judith and Charline (Eglish, Dungannon).

“Everyone welcome at the Macauley family home. Funeral arrangements will be advertised on Monday, February 17 - (enquiries to JG Bullick Funeral Directors).Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all the family circles. Forever with the Lord 1 Thess. 4v 17 “