The upcoming emergency alert test due to hit millions of phones across the country has been touted as “one of the biggest public safety exercises” in UK history.

Cabinet minister Pat McFadden has said that the emergency alert test will give millions of people in the UK a chance to trial the system used to send life-saving messages. The system has previously been used to send urgent alerts to those heavily impacted by severe weather with those in Scotland and Northern Ireland warned earlier this year as Storm Eowyn touched down in January.

The alert system was also used to send a warning message for 3.5 million residents in Wales and south-west England during Storm Darragh in December 2024, while Plymouth residents were alerted after an 500kg unexploded World War II bomb was found in a back garden in February 2024.

Millions of phone across the UK will receive an emergency alert system test message next month. | AFP via Getty Images

McFadden said: “From major storms to wildfires, this system could save your life in an emergency. Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.

“This test will be one of the biggest public safety exercises in our nation’s history. Mark the date, spread the word and take a moment to think about how you would respond in a real emergency.”

When is the next emergency alert system test?

The upcoming test will take place at 3pm on Sunday, September 7. Mobile phones connected to 4G and 5G networks will receive the alert.

People receive emergency alert text during test in 2023 | Clive Rose/Getty Images

What will happen during the emergency alert system test?

Mobile phone that are connected to 4G or 5G networks will vibrate and emit a siren sound for up to 10 seconds - even if the handset is on silent mode. A message will also be displayed on screen letting you know that the alert is simply a test.

The message will read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts am ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg.”