A man, believed to be homeless, was found dead in Manchester after sheltering from the snow - hours after another "homeless" man was found dead in Nottingham. (Photo: Getty Images)

A second man believed to be homeless was found dead in a shop doorway sheltering from the snow and wind during the icy blast that hit the UK. The victim was discovered yesterday (Sunday 3 December) on Bloom Street in the Gay Village in Manchester at around 10.20am.

Greater Manchester Police and emergency services were called but the man was pronounced dead. It came just hours after another man, also thought to be homeless, was found dead in his car in Nottingham.

Firefighters had to be called to cut his body free. According to local residents in Beeston the man had relied on the car for warmth and shelter as the cold snap hit the UK. Nottinghamshire Police cordoned off the scene on Friday morning (1 December) and remained there until the evening.

Over the weekend temperatures plummeted across the UK. On Saturday night (2 December) temperatures plunged to as low as -12C. Thousands of people in Cumbria had to abandon their cars on Saturday evening. Julie Coldwell told NationalWorld how her son Callum, 37, was forced to walk seven miles home after his car became stuck in Ambleside.

Fresh yellow weather warnings for snow have been issued across the country. The Met Office warned about snow for parts of west Midlands, northern England and north Wales, starting for 6pm on Sunday until midday on Monday.

Monday will see more rain which will be “heavy at times for England and Wales with snow over the hills” according to the forecaster. The Met Office said it will be “drier and brighter” in Northern Ireland and western Scotland “with wintry showers further east.”

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde until midday today. A yellow warning of ice is also in place across the East Midlands, East of England, North East of England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber until midday.