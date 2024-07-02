Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Leicestershire Police officers are under investigation over how they dealt with alleged assaults by Valdo Calocane the month before he killed three people in Nottingham.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said two constables and a sergeant have been told they are being investigated over how inquiries were progressed. It is claimed that Calocane assaulted two colleagues at an industrial estate in Kegworth, Leicester, in May last year.

The following month, he went on to kill students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, along with caretaker Ian Coates, in a knife rampage in Nottingham.

The statement read: “We have advised three Leicestershire Police officers, two police constables and a sergeant, that they are under investigation for potential misconduct over how enquiries were progressed. Decisions on whether any officers have a disciplinary case to answer will be taken on completion of the investigation.”

The watchdog said the investigations into complaints made against Nottinghamshire Police by the families of the victims are also progressing. Their enquiries, which began earlier this year, are looking into what information was available to police regarding Calocane prior to the killings on June 13, 2023.

Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our sympathies remain with the families of Ian, Grace and Barnaby for their loss in such tragic circumstances, and all those affected by the deaths. We recognise the significant public interest and concern over the horrific events of June last year, and the families’ understandable desire for answers as well as their call for change.

“We are acutely aware that we are one of a number of agencies conducting reviews into the circumstances of this terrible case. Whilst we will endeavour to answer as many of the questions arising from the families’ complaints as we can, our remit is limited.