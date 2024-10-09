Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search for missing mum Victoria Taylor has entered its tenth day, with cop stating that they do no believe that there was “third-party involvement” in her disappearance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Taylor, 34, has been missing from Malton since the morning of Monday, September 30. North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a new CCTV sighting of Ms Taylor later that day was made, with the 34-year-old spotted at 11.53am at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street.

An image of Ms Taylor on her last-known sighting has been released alongside the new information. North Yorkshire Police is continuing to conduct searches of the River Derwent and the surrounding areas after finding some of Ms Taylor’s personal items nearby. They also added that her disappearance is still being treated as a missing persons case, with no indication of third-party involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new CCTV image of missing mum Victoria Taylor has been released. | North Yorkshire Police

The force said: “Over the past week we have undertaken extensive enquiries. The investigation has involved the collection and review of CCTV footage and passive data research, we have searched key areas of both land and water and we have interviewed several witnesses. We remain open minded and, whilst the investigation of Victoria’s movements has been thorough, we will continue to pursue existing and new lines of enquiry.

“Based on information obtained from these exhaustive enquiries, North Yorkshire Police is satisfied at the current time that there is no information to suggest any form of third-party involvement following the disappearance of Victoria and this remains a missing person case. On Tuesday, we recovered several personal items belonging to Victoria near to the River Derwent. This area is where we are currently focusing our search efforts and the public can expect to see continued activity in the coming days.”

Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an extremely difficult time for Victoria’s family, and we are continuing to do all we can to try and find her. The focus of our search remains the area around the River Derwent and Victoria’s family members are aware of this and the wider strategy that is in place.

“The family and the police understand the local community wanting to show their support with the searches for Victoria, but we urge people to exercise caution when searching particularly near to the river.”