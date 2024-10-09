Victoria Taylor: Search for missing mum continues as cops say no evidence of 'third-party involvement' in disappearance
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ms Taylor, 34, has been missing from Malton since the morning of Monday, September 30. North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a new CCTV sighting of Ms Taylor later that day was made, with the 34-year-old spotted at 11.53am at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street.
An image of Ms Taylor on her last-known sighting has been released alongside the new information. North Yorkshire Police is continuing to conduct searches of the River Derwent and the surrounding areas after finding some of Ms Taylor’s personal items nearby. They also added that her disappearance is still being treated as a missing persons case, with no indication of third-party involvement.
The force said: “Over the past week we have undertaken extensive enquiries. The investigation has involved the collection and review of CCTV footage and passive data research, we have searched key areas of both land and water and we have interviewed several witnesses. We remain open minded and, whilst the investigation of Victoria’s movements has been thorough, we will continue to pursue existing and new lines of enquiry.
“Based on information obtained from these exhaustive enquiries, North Yorkshire Police is satisfied at the current time that there is no information to suggest any form of third-party involvement following the disappearance of Victoria and this remains a missing person case. On Tuesday, we recovered several personal items belonging to Victoria near to the River Derwent. This area is where we are currently focusing our search efforts and the public can expect to see continued activity in the coming days.”
Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an extremely difficult time for Victoria’s family, and we are continuing to do all we can to try and find her. The focus of our search remains the area around the River Derwent and Victoria’s family members are aware of this and the wider strategy that is in place.
“The family and the police understand the local community wanting to show their support with the searches for Victoria, but we urge people to exercise caution when searching particularly near to the river.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.