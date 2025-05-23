A warning has been issued over venomous fish found hiding under the sand at popular beaches in Cornwall.

Weever fish are a type of venomous fish that have “poisonous spines” and spend most of their lives buried in the sand. NCI St Ives, a charity based in St Ives, Cornwall, has posted a warning on Facebook about the fish.

It said that “RNLI Lifeguards around the coasts are having to treat a number of visitors who have suffered weever fish stings whilst in the sea”. It adds: “Weever fish are found all round our coast. They like to bury themselves in soft sand so are often in the sea on our most popular beaches.

“Now for a fish that is 2 inches long you wouldn't think it was a threat. However, many adults and children every year step on them. Unfortunately, they have a poisonous spine on their backs...and the pain?? Well let’s say it can be holiday spoiling.”

The charity advises people to buy and wear beach shoes. It says: “The easiest way is to purchase some beach shoes, they can be purchased pretty much everywhere and are cheap. Beach footwear can be flip flops, crocs or wet suit type shoes, even old trainers will do the job!.

“If you decide to risk going bare foot and fall foul of a weever fish sting, there are no quick treatments - but a simple one does exist Hot water, as hot as you can stand it and change regularly for 60-90minutes Personally.....We'd buy the beach shoes”.

Users rushed to the comments to share their experiences of being stung by a weever fish. One person said: “I had this happen to me as a child in St Ives and no one knew what had happened so my mum rushed to hospital as I couldn’t walk on my leg. Very painful but it did wear off after a few hours wear the shoes!”.

Another said: “Yes had a couple of stings from these at Carbis Bay! Very painful indeed”.