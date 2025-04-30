Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rumours and allegations are surfacing on social media on what caused Henley College to be set on fire.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen from miles away after the fire started at the former Henley College building on Henley Road, with fire services receiving calls at about 19:15 BST on Tuesday (29 April). Henley Fire Station manager Ryan Donaldson said 30% of the building had been saved from the "significant" fire.

West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was still ongoing but was less severe than on Tuesday night. Mr Donaldson said he did not believe anyone was in the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were sustained during the incident. The building has not been used as a college for three years but has since been a filming location for the BBC drama series Phoenix Rise and also used by West Midlands Fire Service for training purposes.

Rumours have been swirling on TikTok that “kids” started the fire. A user posted a video of the fire on the social media platform which has now gained over 10,000 likes. In the comments users were alleging that children had started the blaze.

One user who uploaded the video to TikTok said: “Apparently kids started it and then reported it because their friends were trapped inside!!! Four kids lit it ‘for fun’, two of them got trapped and they reported it themselves now it’s burning to a crisp as we talk”.

The user added: “What I heard, it’s crazy I assume they allowed it to burn for their own personal satisfaction!!”.

Another user posted in the comments:” The poor kid that was left by his so called mates. Some kids ran out and left a young boy alone in there”.

Despite the allegations made on TikTok it has not been confirmed by police or the fire service as to what caused the fire. Locals were told to keep their windows and doors shut. Some even lost power as they were concerns about the impact of the blaze to a nearby electricity substation.

The former college building is owned by Coventry College. It has issued a short statement this morning. It reads: “We’re aware of an incident at the former Henley Campus and are working with the police and fire services who are in attendance.”