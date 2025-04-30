Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The blaze that engulfed Henley College in Coventry is still ongoing with about 30% of the building saved.

A fire station commander has said 70% of a derelict college where a blaze broke out on Tuesday evening (29 April) has been affected by the fire. Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen from miles away after the fire started at the former Henley College building on Henley Road, with fire services receiving calls at about 19:15 BST.

Henley Fire Station manager Ryan Donaldson said 30% of the building had been saved from the "significant" fire. West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was still ongoing but was less severe than on Tuesday night.

Mr Donaldson said he did not believe anyone was in the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were sustained during the incident. The building has not been used as a college for three years but has since been a filming location for the BBC drama series Phoenix Rise and also used by West Midlands Fire Service for training purposes.

Locals were told to keep their windows and doors shut. Some even lost power as they were concerns about the impact of the blaze to a nearby electricity substation.

The former college building is owned by Coventry College. It has issued a short statement this morning. It reads: “We’re aware of an incident at the former Henley Campus and are working with the police and fire services who are in attendance.”

Fire crews remain surrounding the building with hose reels still in use. It has been reported that the operation is set to last at least throughout today.

Severn Trent water tankers remain at the scene today. The water firm has been there throughout the night providing extra supplies for the fire service.

Former MP Colleen Fletcher, who represented Labour for Coventry North East until last year, attended Henley College, which was established in 1964. It merged in 2017 with City College to become Coventry College but the site near Potter's Green hasn't been used for some time.

Darius Vassell and Chris Kirkland, former England footballers, also attended Henley College, whose graduation ceremonies were held at Coventry Cathedral in the heart of the city. More than 6,000 students attend Coventry College now, though most of these use modern facilities in the Swanswell area of the city.