Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned and receive her coronation regalia at Westminster Abbey

The Queen Consort will use an ivory sceptre during the King’s coronation despite speculation it might be dropped entirely from the ceremony.

Camilla will be crowned when Charles is enthroned as the new monarch during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May. It will be the start of a weekend of events across the country including a day of volunteering and a concert featuring global pop stars.

It is understood she will hold a gold sceptre surmounted by a cross and a second staff made of ivory and topped by a dove, during the coronation. There were reports the sceptre would not be used given the Prince of Wales’s campaign to stop the illegal trafficking of animal parts, like rhino horn and elephant ivory, through his umbrella organisation United for Wildlife.

Last August, William hailed a “landmark” illegal wildlife trade sentencing that saw a man jailed for five years for conspiring to traffic millions of dollars worth of rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory. Britain is at the forefront of global conservation efforts after the Ivory Act 2018 brought in, from 6 June last year, a near-total ban in the dealing of items containing elephant ivory.

The ivory sceptre is part of the crown jewels and regalia held in trust by the monarch for the nation. They form part of the Royal Collection and have traditionally been held at the Tower of London which is managed by Historic Royal Palaces.

What do the sceptre and rod mean?

Camilla, Queen Consort. Picture: Finnbarr Webster - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Camilla will be presented with The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove and Sceptre with Cross. Kathryn Jones, senior curator of decorative arts, at the Royal Collection Trust, explained: “The Queen is also presented with two sceptres…this is again this symbol of temporal power – so with the cross.

“And the second sceptre, like the King’s sceptre, has the dove on the top, (and is) symbolic of equity and mercy. And this one the wings are folded, rather than spread, it has the same symbolism – so it’s the Holy Spirit.”

The Royal Collection Trust’s website says that the Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross is “formed from a gold rod in three sections, tapering towards the top, and is surmounted by a monde with a zone and arc of moulded gold set with table-cut stones (quartzes), with a cross above mounted with rose-cut and shaped quartzes”. ]

The Rod with Dove is made from ivory and is in “three sections, tapering towards the top, and is surmounted by a gold monde enamelled with the national emblems (rose, thistle, harp and fleur-de-lis) with a cross above on which perches an enamelled dove with wings folded”.

During the ceremony on 6 May, Barrister Baroness (Helena) Kennedy of The Shaws will carry the sceptre and General Sir Patrick Sanders will bring up the rod.

Queen Consort Camilla could shun the 330-year-old ivory sceptre (Pic:Getty/Royal Collection Trust)

What does the Queen Consort’s ring represent?

Known as Queen Adelaide’s ring, it will be carried to Camilla by Rt Reverend and Rt Hon the Lord Chartres. Like her husband she will also receive a ring as part of the coronation regalia - Charles III’s ring will symbolise ‘kingly dignity’.

The ring Camilla will receive dates back to 1831 for the coronation of William IV and Queen Adelaide. It was a newly made ring, she bequeathed it to Queen Victoria who in turn left it to the Crown and it was deposited in the Tower of London in 1901.

What crown will Camilla wear?

The Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary’s crown during the coronation. The Duke of Wellington will present the crown to Camilla during the ceremony.