Sir Keir Starmer will host Donald Trump at his grace and favour country home on Thursday.

The Prime Minister is hoping to keep the focus of the visit on an influx of American investment into the UK, all while both his Government and the Trump administration are plagued by scandals related to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Overnight, Sir Keir announced the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US firms such as Blackstone and Palantir.

As Sir Keir and Mr Trump meet at Chequers – the Prime Minister’s estate in Buckinghamshire – they also plan to sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms in Britain, that will help to develop its AI capabilities. Listed below is the state of play today.

Trump’s agenda on Thursday 18 September

Exact timings have not yet been released.

After staying the night at Windsor Castle, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will formally bid farewell to the King and Queen.

The president will then travel to Chequers - the prime minister's country residence - while Melania stays put in Windsor for a tour of the Royal Library and Queen Mary's Dolls' House.

Trump will be greeted by Keir Starmer, his wife, Lady Starmer, and (another) guard of honour when he arrives at Chequers.

Starmer and Trump will jointly view the Sir Winston Churchill archives, before holding a bilateral meeting (all behind closed doors).

A joint news conference will be held by the two leaders - that's after they join Chancellor Rachel Reeves for a business reception.

The Trumps will reunite afterwards and then it's back across the Atlantic aboard Air Force One.

Thursday afternoon’s press conference with the two leaders could prove to be the moment of most jeopardy for ensuring the state visit concludes smoothly, as questions about Lord Peter Mandelson and Mr Trump’s links to the late Epstein will likely arise. Differences of opinion over the situation in the Middle East may also prove difficult for the two men.

Sir Keir has delayed his plans to recognise a Palestinian state until after Mr Trump’s visit concludes to avoid open disagreement over the matter, the Times reported.