The full menu being served at the state banquet in honour of US President Donald Trump has been revealed - here’s what the guests will be eating and drinking this evening.

A sumptuous menu has been laid on for tonight’s state banquet held at Windsor Castle in honour of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK. Every detail has been considered including a special drinks list to mark the occasion.

Written in French as is the custom, the menu consists of Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, followed by organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savoury infused jus, and then bombe glacee cardinal, which is a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet interior with lightly poached victoria plums.

The table in St George’s Hall is 47.32 metres long and has been decorated with 139 candles and 1,452 pieces of cutlery to serve the 160 guests. Household staff have spent the last week setting up the antique mahogany dining table, finishing building it on Sunday, laying the cutlery on Monday and the setting on the last of the flowers at around 5.30pm on Wednesday – around three hours before the banquet began.

The guest list has now also been revealed, “representative of Atlantic relationships” and drawn up by the Government, the White House and the Royal Household. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has been confirmed at the table despite being sued by the US president over a report linking him to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Menu for President Trump’s state banquet at Windsor Castle

Menu

Panna Cotta de Cresson et Oeufs de Caille sur Sable de Parmesan (Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta with Parmesan Shortbread and Quail Egg Salad)

Ballotine de Poulet Fermier en Robe de Courgettes (Organic Norfolk Chicken Ballotine wrapped in Courgettes, with a Thyme and Savoury Infused Jus)

Bombe Glacee Cardinal (Vanilla Ice Cream Bombe with Kentish Raspberry Sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria Plums)

Wine list

Wiston Estate, Cuvee, 2016

Domaine Bonneau de Martray, Corton-Charlemagne, Grand Cru, 2018

Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, 2000

Pol Roger, Extra Cuvee de Reserve, 1998

After dinner

Warre’s 1945 Vintage Port

Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne

Bowmore Queen’s Cask 1980, Islay

In a tradition started by the King, a new cocktail is created specially for each state dinner and incorporates a nod to its VIP guests. For Mr Trump’s visit, a bespoke transatlantic whisky sour cocktail garnished with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit “evoking the warmth of a fireside S’more” will be served.

Buckingham Palace said the tipple, a UK/US twist on the classic whisky sour, “blends the smoky depth of Johnnie Walker Black with the bright citrus of marmalade”. It added: “Crowned with a pecan foam and garnished with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit, evoking the warmth of a fireside S’more.”

Other touching gestures have been added to charm Mr Trump, whose high stakes second state visit is unprecedented for a US leader.

After dinner hosted by the King and Queen, guests will be served Warre’s 1945 vintage port, in recognition of Mr Trump’s role as the 45th, as well as the 47th, president of the United States and because it is the closest vintage port year to his birth year.

A Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne will be on offer in recognition of the President’s mother Mary Anne MacLeod’s birth year. A Bowmore Queen’s Cask whisky from Islay, which was a gift to the late Queen Elizabeth in 1980 and bottled for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, has been chosen to reflect Mr Trump’s Scottish heritage.

Mr Trump is a teetotaller, so will not indulge in sampling the variety of vintage drinks on offer, nor the cocktail. But it is understood the White House has made him aware of what is being served and the care and thought that is behind each selection.

An American red wine from the Californian Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, 2000, forms part of the menu, with an English sparkling wine for the toasts. Sir Winston Churchill’s favourite champagne, Pol Roger, extra cuvee de Reserve, 1998, has been chosen because of the president’s love of the wartime prime minister.