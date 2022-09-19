The logo of the world’s largest search engine has turned black to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Following her death on 8 September, tributes poured in for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest reigning monarch, by brands and organisations across the world.

Many brands, websites and organisations in the UK changing their social media profile pictures and websites to black as a mark of respect.

Google, the world’s largest search engine, joined in with its own memorial. Initially, the Google turned its logo grey during the national mourning period for the Queen, however it has since been changed to black to mark the Queen’s funeral.

But when will Google go back to normal? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Google black?

After her death earlier this month, Google originally turned grey in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK’s longest reigning monarch passed away on Thursday 8 September surrounded by her family in Balmoral Castle.

A 10 day mourning period was officially declared in the UK, with many events including the BBC Proms and Mercury Awards being postponed as a mark of respect.

Google has changed the colour of its logo in tribute to the late Queen (Photo: Google)

When the logo was still grey, Google had also added added a link underneath the search bar which took users to a project celebrating the Queen’s life. It includes pictures, portraits, royal collections, Buckingham Palace and a section on King Charles III.

The caption read: “Thank you, Ma’am. Reflect on the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II”

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter.

In his tweet, Pichai said: “Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed.”

The logo has been updated once again to mark the Queen’s funeral, with Google changing from grey to black.

Now, instead of linking users to a reflection of the Queen’s life, you can instead find a link to watch the funeral service for the monarch on YouTube.

Has Google turned grey or black before?

Google has previously used a grey logo to honour people who have passed away and as a tribute to those who serve in the US military.

The search platform turns grey every year on Memorial Day, a holiday in America that takes place on the last Monday in May.

Memorial Day honours those who have given their lives during service in the US military.

Instead of adding a black ribbon under the search bar, they add an American flag.

Google also turned grey as a memorial to a former US President George Bush when he passed away on 30 November 2018.

Bush Senior was the 41st president of America, having served in office from 20 January 1989 – 20 January 1993.

When will Google go back to normal?

The Google logo is expected to go back to normal after the UK mourning period has ended.