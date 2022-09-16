The logo of the world’s largest search engine has turned grey during the Queen’s national mourning period

Tributes have been pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

The Queen is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, ahead of her state funeral on Monday 19 September.

The 96-year-old monarch had recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, but in recent months her health had begun to deteriorate.

Tributes have been paid by brands and organisations across the world, with many news websites in the UK changing their background to black as a mark of respect.

Google, the world’s largest search engine, joined in with its own memorial, turning its logo grey.

But when will Google go back to normal? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Google logo has turned grey in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (Pic: Google)

Why is Google grey?

The world’s largest search engine has turned grey today in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK’s longest reigning monarch passed away on Thursday 8 September surrounded by her family in Balmoral Castle.

A 10 day mourning period has been declared in the UK, with many events including the BBC Proms and Mercury Awards being postponed as a mark of respect.

Since the news was announced, the search engine’s homepage logo was grey, instead of its usual colourful design.

Underneath the search bar Google has added a link which takes you to a project celebrating the Queen’s life.

It includes pictures, portraits, royal collections, Buckingham Palace and a section on King Charles III.

The caption reads: “Thank you, Ma’am. Reflect on the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II”

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter.

In his tweet, Pichai said: “Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed.”

Has Google turned grey before?

Google has turned grey before, the world’s largest search engine has previously used a grey logo to honour people who have passed away and as a tribute to those who serve in the US military.

The search platform turns grey every year on Memorial Day, a holiday in America that takes place on the last Monday in May.

Memorial Day honours those who have given their lives during service in the US military.

Instead of adding a black ribbon under the search bar, they add an American flag.

Google has also turned grey before as a memorial to a former US president.

In 2018, Google changed its logo to grey to pay tribute to George H.W. Bush, who passed away on 30 November.

Bush Senior was the 41st president of America, having served in office from 20 January 1989 – 20 January 1993.

Before embarking on a life of politics, Bush served in the navy as the youngest fighter pilot in World War II.

He was a torpedo bomber pilot in the Pacific, flying over 58 combat missions.

When will Google go back to normal?

The Google logo will go back to normal after the UK mourning period has ended.

The Queen’s state funeral takes place on Monday 19 September.