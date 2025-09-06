White City fire: 100 firefighters called to blaze in former BBC Television Centre as homes evacuated
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 15 fire engines were called to the nine-storey complex on Wood Lane just after 3am this morning (Saturday, September 6).
The site, which is now home to flats, studios, and restaurants - one of which is where the fire broke out - was partially evacuated as a precaution.
The number of residents affected has not been confirmed at the time of publication.
By 8am, the LFB reported the restaurant, along with its external decking and ducting, was still burning. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Crews from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, and Chiswick were deployed, the fire service confirmed.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “The Brigade is working alongside multi-agency partners, including the Metropolitan Police, to evacuate buildings in the area as a precaution.
“A rest centre is being set up for residents who have been evacuated from their homes.
“Wood Lane is currently closed to traffic and people are advised to avoid the area as the incident will remain ongoing for some time.”
The BBC moved its headquarters to Media City in Manchester back in 2011.