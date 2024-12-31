Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a burglar who entered a home in north London home and swiped more than £10 million worth of designer goods, with the victim named as influencer Shafira Huang.

The Metropolitan Police said that Ms Huang and her family were not at home at the time of the burglary, which took place between 5pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, December 7. The lone thief entered the Primrose Hill home, located on Avenue Road, via a second-floor window and carried out one of the country’s highest-value burglarlies.

Around £10.4m worth of “bespoke jewellery” was taken from the home, including pricey items from luxury brands such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Hermes, Chopard and Chrome Hearts. A Hermes Crocodile Kelly bag worth £150,000 was also taken, alongside £15,000 in cash.

The force said: “The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to 30s, of medium build, wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a grey baseball cap. He covered his face during the break-in. “

Detective Constable Paulo Roberts from the Central North Basic Command Unit said: "This is a brazen offence, where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims’ home. The suspect has stolen £10.4m worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable.

"We urge anyone who was in the area of Avenue Road, NW8, and saw anything suspicious to please come forward. Also, if you have seen this jewellery since, someone has offered to sell you it, or you have any further information, then please also contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD reference 5775/07DEC. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Who is Shafira Huang?

Shafira Huang has been named as the victim of the multi-million pound burglary, according to the MailOnline. Ms Huang is an art collector and cultural ambassador of London’s swanky Halcyon Gallery, located on Bond Street.

Ms Huang has amassed 13,000 followers on her social media, on which she shares images of her jet-setting lifestyle. While police are currently unsure whether the theft was targeted, the influencer is said to have flaunted some of the items which were stolen in the burglary in images and videos shared online.

The MailOnline has also reported that Ms Huang and her family have offered a rewards of up to £1.5m, including £500,000 to anyone who provides information which may lead to arrest and conviction of the suspect as well as 10% of the value of any recovered items.