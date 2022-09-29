The Queen’s death certificate was released to the public, confirming her time of death as well as cause of death

The day of the Queen’s death was a day of uncertainty for many.

The public had been told earlier in the day on 8 September 2022 that the former monarch was experiencing poor health, however as the day progressed, silence from Buckingham Palace on any update signalled that her health was not improving. It was then revealed later that evening that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96.

More clarity on the way the day played out has come after the Queen’s death certificate was made public. Here’s everything it has told us.

More details from the day the Queen died have been revealed. (Credit: Getty Images)

What time did Queen Elizabeth II die?

The time of death for the Queen was not told to the public on the day of her death. The frst indication that the situation was serious was a note passed to the front benches of the House of Commons at around midday to urgently update MPs that the Queen was experiencing poor health.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace then released a similar statement to the media shortly after in which it stated: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The sombre nature of the statement from the palace - which previously refused to give a running commentary on the Queen’s health - signalled that the situation was worsening as the day progressed. The next time the public heard from official sources was the confirmation that the Queen had died.

This confirmation was made at around 6.30pm that evening. It is believed that the Prime Minister has been told of her passing at around 4.30pm.

However, the Queen’s death certificate has now confirmed that she died three hours earlier than the official death notice was issued. The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle at 3.10pm.

Who was with the Queen when she died?

Advertisement

The day was an anxious one for many people who were watching on as the events unfolded. Rumours swirled throughout the day over the Queen’s wellbeing.

However, as the day progressed, one of the biggest signs that the Queen was not in good health was that fact all members of her immediate family travelled quickly to be by her side. Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie all travelled to the Balmoral Estate, arriving at around 5pm.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrive later at around 6pm. Therefore, most of the Queen’s immediate family was not present when she passed away. It is not known at what time King Charles and the Queen Consort arrived at Balmoral Castle, but as they were already in Scotland, the transport to be by the side of the Queen was not thought to be a long journey.

The only person who is confirmed to have been by the former monarch’s side as she died was her daughter Anne, Princess Royal. Speaking after her death, the Princess said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”